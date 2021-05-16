Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,281,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $86,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Petrarca sold 33,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $2,355,070.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,869.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,502 shares of company stock worth $11,067,791 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

