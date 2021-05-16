Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

SEYMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

