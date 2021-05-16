Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 304,373 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304,373 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Worthington Industries worth $87,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Worthington Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Worthington Industries by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,217,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

WOR stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,255,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.