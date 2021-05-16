Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,046 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Cummins worth $92,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $265.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.79. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.31 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.