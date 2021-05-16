Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.04% of Encore Wire worth $97,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 746.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

