8,234 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 246,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,944,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

