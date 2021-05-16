Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,453.82.

AZO opened at $1,527.58 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,049.25 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,459.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.