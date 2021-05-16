Morgan Stanley Boosts CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $19.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Sunday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CommScope by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after buying an additional 504,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after buying an additional 2,103,310 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after buying an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 66.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after buying an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

