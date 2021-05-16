Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,274 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

