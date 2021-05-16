Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

DADA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,575,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,507,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

