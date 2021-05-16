eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.23.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in eHealth by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

