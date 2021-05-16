Insider Buying: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
TSLX opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.16.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
