Insider Buying: Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TSLX opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

