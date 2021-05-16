iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,107 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $112,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $100.78.

