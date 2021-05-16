Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Everi worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

