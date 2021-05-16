Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 87,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

NASDAQ VSPR opened at $13.51 on Friday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSPR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

