Piper Sandler Cuts Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Price Target to $13.00

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Talis Biomedical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talis Biomedical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

In other Talis Biomedical news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. bought 1,700 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits bought 5,300 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLIS. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,236,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,283,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,981,000.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

