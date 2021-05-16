Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Jay M. Gratz Sells 2,140 Shares

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TREX opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

