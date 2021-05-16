Loop Capital Cuts 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target to $24.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $14,343,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3D Systems by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

