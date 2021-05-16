American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus lowered shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on AWK. US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.19. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $2,053,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Water Works by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

