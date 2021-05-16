Samuel Lyon Purchases 6,000 Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) insider Samuel Lyon purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,061.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AP stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 728,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 123,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

