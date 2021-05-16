Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

