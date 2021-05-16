PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Raised by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PG&E by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,125,000 after buying an additional 1,692,386 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in PG&E by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in PG&E by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 27,654,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,572,000 after buying an additional 4,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

