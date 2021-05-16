Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total value of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,142 shares of company stock worth $3,873,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,274.65 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.85 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,249.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,172.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

