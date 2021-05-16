Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

