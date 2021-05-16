Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post $2.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.30. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $2.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.88 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $106.76 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

