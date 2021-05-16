Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post $2.89 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.30. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $2.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.88 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $106.76 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.