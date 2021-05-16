Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is ($0.71). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of ($1.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

RHP stock opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,813,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

