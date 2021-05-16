Signaturefd LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 24.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Zendesk by 91.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 18.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zendesk by 27.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,872 shares of company stock valued at $26,867,404 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

NYSE ZEN opened at $135.04 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $139.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

