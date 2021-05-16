Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes $297,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $104.27 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

