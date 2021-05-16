Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

ZTS opened at $172.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.31 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

