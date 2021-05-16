Zacks Investment Research Lowers SFL (NYSE:SFL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SFL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SFL will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.