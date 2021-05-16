3i Group plc (LON:III) Receives GBX 1,117.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

3i Group plc (LON:III) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,117.50 ($14.60).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,244.50 ($16.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,220.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,150.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 12.15 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.48%.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Insiders bought 900,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,745,035 over the last 90 days.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

