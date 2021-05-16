iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Stake Increased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,058,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $278.07 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.21.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

