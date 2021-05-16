Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.29.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $198.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average is $173.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

