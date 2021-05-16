Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

NYSE:PAM opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $890.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

