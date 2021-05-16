MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $517.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, research analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MVB Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

