Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Price Target to $3.25

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Geodrill stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

