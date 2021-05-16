Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Sells 5,473 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,805,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 1st, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 16,996 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $1,118,336.80.

On Friday, February 26th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 4,713 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $306,627.78.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,383,001.06.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BancFirst by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in BancFirst by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BancFirst by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

