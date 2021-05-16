Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$307,275.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,180,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,329,349.20.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total value of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$42.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

