Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

