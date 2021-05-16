Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.65 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after buying an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.72, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

