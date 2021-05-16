Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.53 Million Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COLIU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

