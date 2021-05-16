Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.49 Million Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKBU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

