Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to $11.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRHLF. Raymond James increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

FRHLF stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

