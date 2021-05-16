Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CEO Buys $94,000.00 in Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) CEO Andrew James Way bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Exterran Co. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $163.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

