Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Gilliam Phipps Sells 2,364 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

