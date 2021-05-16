Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 2,250 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

