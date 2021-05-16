GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

