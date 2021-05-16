Scotiabank Raises InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to $17.25

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $17.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

