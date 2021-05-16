BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $190.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $90.20 and a 52 week high of $138.12.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

