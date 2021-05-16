BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $190.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFCZF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.00.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $90.20 and a 52 week high of $138.12.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

