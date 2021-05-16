Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Raised to $4.50

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities cut Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLTTF opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.73.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.